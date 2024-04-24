The management of Ho Technical University (HTU) has denied any knowledge of efforts to change the university’s name to Dr. Ephraim Amu Technical University.

In a press statement signed by the Registrar of HTU, Dr. Christopher Amehoe on Tuesday, April 23, University officials clarified that they have not been formally notified of the renaming and have not participated in any discussions concerning the issue.

“The Vice-Chancellor has neither been invited to nor participated in any meeting or event regarding the renaming of the University”, the statement said.

Dr. Amehoe acknowledged the receipt of a letter dated April 20, 2024, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor and sent by the Secretary to the Asogli, expressing concerns about the alleged name change.

Following a press conference, Togbe Adze Lakle Howusu XII, the Warlord of the Asogli State, alongside a delegation of chiefs and residents, presented the letter.

“Management has initiated steps to engage with the Asogli Traditional Council to address any concern regarding this matter in the interest of ensuring the peace and progress of Ho Technical University, the Volta Region’s premier tertiary institution”, the statement concluded.

