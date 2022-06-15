The Asogli State Council has described the host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere, as a ‘termite’ and ‘an enemy of the Council’.

According to the Council, it is very displeased with the conduct of the ace broadcaster, in respect of his comments about the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV.

In a statement issued after a press conference on Wednesday, June 15, the Council indicated that contrary to the earlier assertions by Paul Adom-Otchere, Togbe Afede is a man of conviction.

They therefore do not understand the basis of his disparaging remarks against the respected traditional leader.

The Council thus announced their dissociation from the journalist; tagging him as an enemy.

“Paul Adom-Otchere has publicly admitted knowing Togbe Afede XIV for some time now, visiting him from time to time and asking for financial and other favours from him. What a great friend Paul had in TOGBE AFEDE XIV.

We the people of the Asogli State have tracked Paul’s attitude, his beliefs and style and identified him as a GREAT TERMITE working on the roots of our beloved tree, Ghana.

The Asogli State is a respected Traditional Area and will not allow evil-hearted people like the kind of Paul Adom-Otchere to denigrate our KING and the “Rising Star of this country.

We are therefore declaring Paul Adom-Otchere, as a result of his recalcitrant behaviour, an enemy to Asogli State”, portions of the statement read.

The Asogli State Council also indicated their displeasure with the Council of State, for not releasing records of the Council meeting to them, despite having done same to Mr. Adom-Otchere, to aid his editorial on Togbe Afede XIV.

“The Council of State in their letter dated 13th June, 2022, signed by Mr. Stephen Blay, the Director of Finance and Administration, to Dr. Elikem Apetorgbor Special Aide to Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, which indicates that Dr. Apetorgbor reaches out to Metro TV for the information regarding the latter’s request for the Council members attendance register and others, is embarrassing and not supported by the law. This shows that the Council of State is biased and want to tarnish the high earned reputation of Togbe Afede XIV”, the Council said.

Below is the full statement

Page 1 of the statement by the Asogli State Council on its dissociation from Paul Adom-Otchere

Page 2 of the statement by the Asogli State Council on its dissociation from Paul Adom-Otchere