An aspiring National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Fuseini Yakubu Abanga is promising to provide health insurance for party youth should he be given the nod.

According to him, the GH¢20,000 life insurance package is part of the many goodies he is bringing to empower the youth front.

Abanga made the promise after filing his nomination at the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra Wednesday.

Known for his catchy slogan’ Obiaa bɛ didii’ which literally means [everyone will have a share], the NPP man said he is the best bet for the youth.

His motivation for contesting the position, Abanga said is to empower and resource the youth in the party.

“I will teach the youth how to fish, resource them to be independent and not wait for handout” Abanga stressed.

He stated that, NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections needs a National Youth Organiser who is “proactive, resilient and dedicated” to the party’s cause.

With his vibrancy and charisma, Abanga is certain he will be able to convince majority of Ghanaian youth to vote for NPP in 2024.