The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has applied for an interlocutory injunction seeking to stop the Electoral Commission from going ahead with the Ejisu by-election on April 30.

The party is hoping to ensure that until a suit filed against the EC is determined, the by-election does not take place on April 30, 2024, or any date as long as one Esther Osei is on the ballot, purporting to contest on the ticket or on behalf of the CPP.

In a suit filed by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Emmanuel Gallo, the party claimed that they had written to the EC on April 18 to categorically inform them of their non-participation in the by-election.

According to the CPP, they are focused on the reorganisation of the party and its offices across the country ahead of the 2024 general elections and as such have no interest in the Ejisu by-election.

However, in a recent turn of events, the party stated that one candidate by name Esther Osei was registered by the EC to contest in the election on the ticket of the party after the letter had been sent.

“…The said Esther Osei was introduced by a letter dated 18th April 2024 to the Defendant from the former chair and leader of the CPP Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, who together with 8 other National Executives, at the Party’s National Executive Council meeting on 5th December 2023, were removed from office,” parts of the suit read.

The CPP stated that should any candidate be approved they would go through the regional chairman, Mr Gallo (the plaintiff), and communicate to the national executives. But, nothing of the sort was done. “…per Article 53 (d) of the CPP’s Constitution, it is the duty of the Constituency Branch Party Conference to elect a Parliamentary candidate for the Constituency for the approval of the Central Committee. Thus, the power to get a Parliamentary candidate for the Party lies with the Party’s Constituency members at a Constituency Conference held for that purpose and this has not been done to elect anybody,” the suit read.

The party stated that the Ejisu Constituency Conference has also not held any election to select the said Esther Osei or anybody for the by-election.

As such, any introduction made to the EC by the former chair and the dismissed executives has no effect.

The CPP is seeking a declaration that “…CPP’s Central Committee has not considered and approved the said Esther Osei or any other person to contest on the ticket and on behalf of the CPP as a political party, regarding the Defendant’s intended Ejisu Constituency by-election.”

Also, they are seeking “an order directed at the Defendant (EC) not to register and allow the said Esther Osei or any other person not elected by the CPP Ejisu Constituency Branch Conference and approved by the CPP’s Central Committee, to contest the said Ejisu Constituency by-election on the ticket and on behalf of the CPP, a political party governed by rules and regulations.”

The Ejisu by-election is expected on Tuesday, April 30. The death of the NPP Member of Parliament, Dr John Kumah has occasioned the by-election.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on April 13 elected private legal practitioner Kwabena Boateng as candidate.

Kwabena Boateng beat eight other candidates after securing 394 votes out of a total of 1033 valid votes cast to win the election.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has formally announced its decision not to participate in the by-election.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, clarified that the party’s focus is squarely on preparing for the main general elections slated for December.