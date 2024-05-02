The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare for the professionalism demonstrated by Police personnel during the Ejisu by-election.

A statement issued by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, lauded IGP Dampare for overseeing the security management of the electoral process.

“We commend the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service for their tremendous commitment, professionalism, and efforts during and after the election,” the statement read.

The much-anticipated by-election held on Tuesday, April 30 follows the death of New Patriotic Party (NPP) sitting MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

After a fiercely contested race between six people, including three Independent candidates, NPP candidate, Kwabena Boateng emerged victorious.

He polled 27,782 votes, comprising 55.79% of the total votes cast across the 204 polling stations.

His closest contender, former NPP MP who went independent, Kwabena Aduomi obtained 21,536 votes, representing 43.24% of the total 49,801 votes. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) however did not participate in the exercise.

ALSO, READ: