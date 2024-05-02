The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare for the professionalism demonstrated by Police personnel during the Ejisu by-election.
A statement issued by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, lauded IGP Dampare for overseeing the security management of the electoral process.
“We commend the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service for their tremendous commitment, professionalism, and efforts during and after the election,” the statement read.
His closest contender, former NPP MP who went independent, Kwabena Aduomi obtained 21,536 votes, representing 43.24% of the total 49,801 votes.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) however did not participate in the exercise.
ALSO, READ:
- By-election in election year wasteful – Kwaku Azar
- Moneyed elections hampering democracy – Raymond Atuguba