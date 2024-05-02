The Civil Service week celebrations were marked by a significant event this year, as the Ministry of Local Government Decentralization and Rural Development took center stage at the policy fair to showcase its impactful projects.

This year’s theme, “Combating the Threat to Sub-Region Peace and Security: The Perspective of the Civil Service,” resonates deeply with the ministry’s mission, particularly highlighting the Gulf of Guinea Northern Region Social Cohesion Project.

The Gulf of Guinea Northern Region Social Cohesion Project, spanning five regions in the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, and Oti Regions, aims to promote social cohesion and reduce conflicts.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Public Relations Unit, Matilda Tettey from the Ministry emphasized the importance of such initiatives in fostering peace and stability in regions close to borders where conflicts often arise.

The project, which began last year, has already made significant strides.

With over 500 sub-projects underway, including the construction of mechanized boreholes, roads, and schools, the impact is tangible.

Community dialogue, local economic development, and capacity building are key components of the project, targeting youth, community leaders, and women in the region.

Despite the challenges that come with such extensive projects, the Ministry has tried to manage them effectively, with most issues resolved at the local level.

The dedication to continuing these efforts is evident, with ongoing social cohesion activities spreading messages of peace and empowerment throughout the communities.

The Ministry’s presence at the policy fair not only showcased their achievements but also highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in addressing the complex challenges of peace and security.