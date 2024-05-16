A major challenge often faced by ambitious youth who venture into skills training is how to acquire start-up equipment to begin their various trade upon completion.

As part of it step to address this challenge confronting the youth, the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly in the Oti Region has presented startup kits to over 99 young men and women after they have completed skills training in the area.

The initiative aims to create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth as part of the World Bank’s component of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project.

The beneficiaries include welders, honey producers, soap and pomade makers, dressmakers and hairdressers.

At a ceremony to present the equipment to the beneficiaries, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Felix Owusu-Gyimah, said the support was in line with the government’s commitment to support the youth to obtain employable skills.

According to him, the support would help reduce the high youth unemployment in the area.

He explained that, the government recognised the capacity and ability of local economic development in transforming the local potential in the area, hence the support to the beneficiary artisans to either start their own businesses or boost their already established businesses.

Speaking at the program, the MCE urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items received to achieve the purposes for which they had been presented and desist from allowing the equipment to lie idle in their homes.

He said that with the provision of the equipment, they did not have any excuse to remain idle but rather set up their own small-scale businesses to earn income to better their standard of living.

Also at the program, Nkwanta South NPP parliamentary candidate, Hajia Sherifa Sekyere.

She said the presentation of the equipment to the beneficiary artisans was a proof of the government’s resolve to support the youth to establish their own firms to improve their lives.

She added that, since the assumption of office of President Akufo-Addo, a number of initiatives and interventions had been rolled out to equip the youth to engage in income generating activities.

The parliamentary candidate entreated the beneficiaries to effectively and efficiently utilise the items received to contribute to the progress of the informal sector in the municipality and to transform your lives as well.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to Adom News expressed gratitude to the Municipal Assembly for coming to their aid.

They promised to put the items received to good use to achieve the intended purposes.

