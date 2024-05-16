Ghanaian rapper Medikal has announced a generous initiative following his successful show at the UK’s Indigo O2.

Taking to Twitter, he revealed plans to pay tuition fees for students during his upcoming school tour.

“I will be paying tuition fees for some students when my school tour commences, both high school and tertiary. Will pick 1 student from each school and cover their fees till they complete school,” Medikal tweeted.

Medikal’s announcement has garnered praise from fans and followers, highlighting his commitment to giving back to the community.

The rapper’s school tour is anticipated to provide further opportunities for him to connect with fans and make a positive impact on the lives of Ghanaian students.

Check out reactions below: