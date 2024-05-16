The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, dismissed John Dramani Mahama’s pledge to use Artificial Intelligence to combat illegal mining if elected President on December 7th, describing it as a mere political rhetoric.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made this pledge at the ‘3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-scale Mining’ organized by the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani.

He said his government will use “AI to locate all small-scale mining and galamsey operations, track excavators, and geofence all concessions” to help coordinate and monitor activities within the small-scale mining sector to reduce environmental destruction.

However, Mr. Ahiagbah in a post on his X said it is unrealistic to expect success in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey’ with Mahama as President,.

He described the NDC as proponents of illegal mining.

“H.E Mahama’s promise to use an AI-powered plan to combat galamsey is a vote-seeking gimmick. Galamsey is an existential problem that requires inputs from all strata of society to combat. Resolving the galamsey menace is impossible with H.E John Mahama and the NDC because they are promoters and beneficiaries of galamsey,” he said.