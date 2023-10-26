Director of Local Government Services at the Office of the President, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has touted the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) initiative as a game changer.

According to him, the initiative will leave no one behind as it will drive socio-economic community-level climate-resilient infrastructure, skills development, and training.

He was speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

“The project will enhance social interaction and guard these communities against infiltration

so it is a game changer. It is a serious business, and that is why Vice President Dr Bawumia is actively involved. He was at the launch and was also present at the sod cutting ceremony,” he said.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, cut the sod for work to commence on all the 582 projects under SOCO on Wednesday.

The SOCO projects are being executed in 48 beneficiary Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in six regions, predominantly in the northern part of Ghana.

It is an important and timely intervention aimed at addressing some key emerging and recurring challenges in the northern sector.

The beneficiary districts under the USD 150 million credit facility project secured by the Government of Ghana from the World Bank.

The projects include the provision of water, construction of school buildings, health facilities, construction of markets, earth dams, and other critical physical infrastructure.

The project has already created jobs for 434 community facilitators (CFs) and other specialists, who, according to Mr Aboagye, will be paid GH₵ 1,000 monthly.

They have also been provided with motorbikes to ensure they discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

