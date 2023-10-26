President Akufo-Addo says he welcomes criticisms because they keep him on his toes.

According to him, no man knows everything so it is better to have a system where people can criticise officers in high office.

“That is the kind of system of government that I have always wanted for this country, a country whereby President’s, people in authority, Ministers, whoever you are can be criticised”, he said.

He added “There was a time in Ghana when it was not like that, when one man spoke and that was that; I never like that kind of situation because I don’t believe that we have a situation whereby one man know everything.”

Akufo-Addo stated it is better to have a system where people can express themselves and share ideas.

“The first thing is that I approve of the system whereby people can criticise the President; so if that happens it would look strange if I start getting agitated when people are criticising me. I’m not God, I can’t be, none of us are but we will be doing our best,” the President emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo said this when a delegation from the Association International School visited him at the Jubilee House.

He was answering a question from one the pupils.