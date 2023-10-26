A 27-year-old woman has been arrested by the Kasoa Divisional DOVVSU Command for allegedly stealing a six-month-old baby girl at Kasoa American Town in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The suspect reportedly stole the baby on Saturday morning and went into hiding.

She was however arrested on Monday after an intensive search.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates that ,the suspect and the baby’s aunty are co-tenants.

In an interview, the baby’s aunty, Millicent Arthur, narrated her sister lives at Mankesim but came to visit her husband at Kasoa American Down on Friday.

Millicent said on Saturday morning, her sister was going to use the toilet and gave her child to the suspect’s little sister to look after her.

The suspect showed up and asked to hold the baby, claiming she wanted to buy biscuit for her but never returned.

A compliant was filed at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command on Saturday leading to her arrest on Monday.

The suspect was apprehended at Kasoa Ofaakor by some residents and family members of the victim who identified her and handed over to the police.

