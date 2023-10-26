An elderly woman who has identified herself as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ama Serwaa, has said her vote will be for the highest bidder in the upcoming presidential primaries set for November 4.

This according to her is because things are now difficult and she can no longer eat her favourite meal, fufu as she used to to.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3, a visibly angry Ama Serwaa said she used to eat fufu twice in a day.

However, the situation has taken a different turn and she can barely afford even a day’s meal.

“I am hot, I used to eat fufu two times daily, but as of now, I am even struggling with one, so for me whoever pays the highest has my vote because we don’t see them after elections,” she declared.

Her decision, she emphasised is because she is tired of the lip service by politicians.

“No one is ready to sacrifice for the country, all of us want something to survive on,” she stated.

Meanwhile, four contenders inclduing Assin North MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh are seeking to lead the NPP in 2024 election.

In the much-anticipated election which started with 10 aspirants with many falling along the way, political scientists and several NPP stalwarts have predicted a landslide victory for Dr Bawumia.

