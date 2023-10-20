Veteran Ghanaian lawyer and human rights, activist, Anthony Akoto Ampaw has passed on.

Accra-based Asaase radio confirmed this in a post on X formerly Twitter.

According to reports, the legal luminary died at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) Friday, 20 October 2023.

The veteran lawyer, family sources said, has not been well since the beginning of 2023.

Mr. Apaw was the lead lawyer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election petition.

Known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr. Ampaw was also part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Electoral Petition of 2013.

He is a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Lawyer Ampaw has an impeccable legacy in the legal fraternity especially championing human rights campaigns and fair justice.

He is a graduate of the University of Ghana, LL.B., 1973 and the Ghana School of Law, B.L., 1993.

Late Akoto Ampaw dealt in Commercial Law, Company Law, Industrial Law, Litigation among others.

The late Lawyer Akoto Ampaw is one of the people who criticised the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

He insisted at the time that, the bill seeks to needlessly criminalise sympathy and support for the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

Mr Akoto Ampaw further alluded to the fact that the bill also places an unhealthy gag on citizens who may want to engage in discussions on LGBTQ; a situation which he believes undermines the spirit of the 1992 Constitution.