Two employees of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) have been suspended for performing a ritual in their office.

The decision was taken after the SASSA officials and two other men were caught on CCTV cameras entering the office after work hours.

In the footage, one of the men is seen walking around the office holding what looked like a snake while the other is seen sprinkling liquid around the office.

Their colleagues were shocked to find needles in the office and what looked like ‘juju’ smeared at their work stations when the resumed work the next day. They alerted their superiors.

SASSA spokesperson in Mpumalanga Senzeni Ngubeni said the two officials involved have since been suspended pending investigations. He said;

“We have found out that two of our officials were involved in the incident. As it stands, they have been suspended. Investigation into their conduct is underway.

“We have arranged with the municipality to use the community hall while we clean and fumigate the office. Members of the public have been informed to use the community hall.”

Video below: