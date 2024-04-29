The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has distanced itself from a purported press release which suggests that the party has pledged support to former Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who is running as an independent candidate.

The leaked document claimed that the NDC had committed to providing logistical support and instructed all branch executives to engage in door-to-door campaigning for Aduomi’s candidacy, purportedly in the party’s interest.

According to the letter, the decision stemmed from several meetings between the party and Aduomi, with the aim of assessing the NDC’s strength in the Ejisu Constituency and the Ashanti Region at large.

The letter further implied that supporting Aduomi as an independent candidate, given his previous tenure as a member of parliament, would diminish the electoral prospects of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming by-election and the subsequent 2024 National Elections.

Alleged logistical support outlined in the document included cars, posters, cash assistance, and manpower for campaign activities.

However, the NDC has refuted the authenticity of the letter, asserting that it is a fabrication intended to discredit the party and sow confusion among its members.

They clarified that the signature of the party’s General Secretary, Fiifi Kwetey, on the document is counterfeit.

The NDC denounced the alleged attempt by political opponents to propagate false information and assured the public that they remain committed to fair and transparent electoral practices.

