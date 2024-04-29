Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed concern over reports suggesting that President Nana Akufo-Addo insisted on chiefs standing to greet him.

Mahama, in a tweet, viewed the purported action as a broader erosion of democratic values under the current administration.

Mahama commented that President Akufo-Addo’s alleged demand for chiefs to rise when greeting him is troubling, indicating a potential disregard for traditional customs and protocols.

He added that such actions could undermine the dignity and autonomy of traditional leaders, who play a crucial role in Ghanaian society.

The former president also referenced President Akufo-Addo’s statement where he indicated that he cannot be succeeded by someone he has previously defeated in elections.

Mahama interpreted this stance as indicative of an arrogant and undemocratic mindset, contrary to the principles of peaceful democracy.

He reminded Akufo-Addo that only the votes of the good people of Ghana and the will of the Almighty God will determine who succeeds him.

Mahama fears Akufo-Addo “is capable of anything and would not hesitate to trample on Ghana’s constitution to manipulate the process in favour of his preferred successor”.

However, he assured the citizens that the National Democratic Congress will not allow any breach of democracy.

Mahama advised his counterpart that the best legacy he can leave this country is to superintend over a peaceful, transparent, and credible election.