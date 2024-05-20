Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen has commiserated with the victims of the accident involving President Nana Akufo-Addo’s convoy.

The accident occurred on Sunday at the Bunso Junction in the Eastern region.

The driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser died on the spot, while three other occupants of the vehicle sustained varying degrees of injury.

The vehicle was reportedly crossed by a KIA Rhino truck, resulting in the crash.

In a statement, Mr Kyerematen extended condolence to the bereaved family in this difficult moment.

He also offered prayers and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Ahead of the December 7 election, the 2024 presidential candidate further prayed for travelling mercies for all who will embark on trips in their quest to serve Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo who attended the funeral of former Deputy Finance Minister and Ejisu, John Kumah, in Kumasi over the weekend was not in the convoy during the accident.

