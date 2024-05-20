The Minority in Parliament has reported that President Akufo-Addo invited both the Minority and Majority caucus leadership for a meeting today, Monday, May 20.

According to the NDC MPs, the meeting, which lasted for one hour, focused on issues of national importance.

In a press statement issued by the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the leadership of the Minority expressed their gratitude to the President for extending the invitation.

Dr. Forson highlighted the significance of the discussion and the opportunity it provided for both sides to address key national concerns.

According to him, the meeting underscored the importance of dialogue and collaboration between the different political factions in Parliament.

The Minority reiterated their commitment to engaging constructively with the government on matters affecting the nation.

“At the invitation of the President, the leadership of Parliament, made up of both Caucuses, on Monday met with President Akufo-Addo at the Presidency. The meeting, which lasted for about an hour, was cordial and frank. It discussed issues of national concern.”

“The leadership of the Minority takes the opportunity to thank the President for the invitation” he added.