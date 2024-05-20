West Ham United forward, Mohammed Kudus has shared his thoughts on his spectacular bicycle kick goal against Manchester City.

In their final match of the 2023/24 Premier League season, the Hammers faced the defending champions at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

After Phil Foden’s quick brace put City ahead, Kudus changed the momentum with a stunning goal in the 42nd minute.

The former Ajax star flicked the ball up and executed a perfect overhead kick, beating goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and narrowing the score to 2-1 by halftime.

City’s Rodri restored their two-goal lead with a shot from the edge of the box in the 59th minute, securing a 3-1 victory and clinching the Premier League title for the fourth consecutive year.

“As an attacker, I was doing my best to get the team back in the game,” Kudus told the club’s official website.

“We didn’t give up at 2-0, and it gave the team the energy to fight back. I’m glad it went in. It was one of those moments where instinct took over, and I trusted my abilities. It’s not the first time I’ve done something like this.

“I just went for it, and I’m glad it inspired the team to push harder,” he added.

Kudus has scored 14 goals in various competitions for West Ham United in his debut Premier League season.

He now turns his attention to the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic on June 6 and 10, respectively, in Bamako and at the Baba Yara Stadium.