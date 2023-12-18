Renowned Ghanaian human rights activist, Emerita Prof Takyiwaa Manuh, has eulogised late veteran lawyer, Akoto Ampaw.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Law on Sunday, December 17, she said ‘Shey Shey’ as Mr Ampaw was affectionately called, did not practice law due to the benefits that came along with.

According to Prof Takyiwaa Manuh, the late esteemed lawyer only desired to help as he did a lot of pro bono cases.

She added that, Mr Ampaw was not motivated by wealth.

“‘Shey Shey’ was not in the law to make money. If he was, I don’t know where he would put all that money,”she said.

“The last time I saw him before he took ill, I was teasing him because he was going to the Supreme Court to prepare an address to the Supreme Court for a client and I knew who the client was, I knew about the case and I was chastising him that he just worked too hard and at the end, he did not even charge properly.

“So one of the standing jokes was that I would go and do his billing for him so that he could at least earn some decent rate and he laughed because we knew this would not happen,” she shared a fond memory.

The esteemed lawyer, known for his role as the lead counsel for President Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election petition, passed away on October 20, 2023, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

He was aged 73.

Affectionately referred to as “Sheey Sheey” since his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr Ampaw was also a key member of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team during the 2013 Election Petition.

He was a partner in the law firm Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co., which was founded by Nana Akufo-Addo before he became President.

Throughout his career, Mr Ampaw established an impeccable legacy in the legal field, particularly for championing human rights causes and advocating for fair justice.

He graduated from the University of Ghana with an LL.B. in 1973 and obtained a B.L. from the Ghana School of Law in 1993.

His specialization spanned various legal areas including commercial law, company law, industrial law, litigation, constitutional and human rights law, media law, labour law, and investment law.

As a dedicated human rights activist, Mr Ampaw collaborated with other individuals and civil society organisations in opposing the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill currently under consideration in Parliament.

He steadfastly stood against the Bill, which was introduced through a Private Member’s motion led by Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George and 7 other MPs.

ALSO READ: