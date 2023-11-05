The one-week observance of the late veteran lawyer, human rights activist, and anti-corruption campaigner, Akoto Ampaw, is underway in Accra.

The esteemed lawyer, known for his role as the lead counsel for President Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election petition, passed away on October 20, 2023, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Affectionately referred to as “Sheey Sheey” since his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr Ampaw was also a key member of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team during the 2013 Electoral Petition.

He was a partner in the law firm Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co., which was founded by President Akufo-Addo.

Throughout his career, Mr. Ampaw established an impeccable legacy in the legal field, particularly for championing human rights causes and advocating for fair justice.

He graduated from the University of Ghana with an LL.B. in 1973 and obtained a B.L. from the Ghana School of Law in 1993.

His specialization spanned various legal areas including commercial law, company law, industrial law, litigation, constitutional and human rights law, media law, labour law, and investment law.

As a dedicated human rights activist, Mr. Ampaw collaborated with other individuals and civil society organizations in opposing the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill currently under consideration in Parliament.

He steadfastly stood against the bill, which was introduced through a Private Member’s motion led by Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George.