Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has eulogised renowned lawyer Akoto Ampaw in a glowing tribute.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe has touted the latter as a true human rights lawyer and a great activist.

This follows Mr Ampaw’s death on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Family sources say he passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) after a prolonged illness.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe revealed he had a relationship with the deceased that has spanned over four decades.

He recounted that, they embarked on a series of activities together during their active and early days in politics, citing the famous 1995 Kume Preko demo.

“I have known him for close to 40 years; we have done a lot of political activities together. He was a great activist and a true human rights lawyer,” he eulogised.

