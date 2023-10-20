Ghanaian singer, Adina, will take the stage at the grand finale of Adepam Season 3.

Her soulful voice is set to be the perfect complement to an evening of high fashion, creativity, and entertainment.

Adina, known for her soothing and melodious vocals, is set to serenade the audience with her hit songs as models strut down the runway in a dazzling display of fashion at the Adepam Season 3 grand finale.

The event promises to be a night to remember for fashion enthusiasts, music lovers, and the general public.

The grand finale is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 22nd, at the forecourt of Adom TV in Kokomlemle, Accra, and will commence promptly at 7 pm. This prestigious occasion marks the culmination of a thrilling fashion competition that has captured the hearts and minds of Ghanaians.

This season has been an exhilarating journey for both the designers and the audience, starting with 16 talented designers who embarked on a remarkable fashion odyssey.

As the competition progressed, the judges discerning eyes have whittled down the pool of talent to the best six designers who will now go head-to-head in a thrilling fashion extravaganza.

