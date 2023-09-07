For week 5 of Adom TV’s Adepam Season 3, contestants demonstrated their creativity and fashion prowess by designing stunning smart casual outfits.

The runway was ablaze with innovative designs, each showcasing the unique talents of the participants as they lived up to the challenge of blending sophistication with comfort.

From chic blazers paired with relaxed trousers to elegant dresses with a casual twist, the stage was a spectacle of colors, patterns, and innovative cuts.

As the competition heats up, the judges were faced with the difficult task of evaluating each ensemble based on criteria such as creativity, fit, and overall presentation.

With each passing week, the competition grows fiercer, and the stakes higher.

Check out the outfits designed by each contestant:

Contestant Malik set the tone with an impressive Kaftan-inspired two-piece brown pant and blazer. The vibrant hues of the stripped pattern of the fabric, coupled with the side belt gave the outfit a touch of sophistication.

Contestant Hellen‘s model flaunted a chic and elegant silhouette in a mermaid-style dress made from vibrant silk fabric. The gown paired with matching trousers celebrated the perfect balance of vintage and modernity, with its rich contemporary cut.

Contestant Sala kept it simple yet chic with a contemporary jumpsuit crafted from a two-toned crepe fabric. The jumpsuit was a blend of comfort and elegance. The oversized cowboy hat paired with the outfit gave it a touch of foreign spice.

Contestant Scissors exuded regal elegance in a mint blazer colour blocked with blue pants. The look was complemented perfectly with a pearly white shirt. The detailing on her outfit was a nod to Scissor’s artistic craftsmanship.

Opting for a minimalist yet striking look, contestant Nira draped her model in a classic smart casual wear in an avant-garde manner. The juxtaposition of the black silhouette fabric on the nude crepe created a harmonious synergy that impressed the audience.

Papa Tailor electrified the runway with a blue colored corseted top and pants with an elaborate sleeve. The style seamlessly combined traditional fabrics with modern streetwear elements, which gave the model a bold and unexpected look.

Contestant Lawrencia embraced an eclectic mix of textures, donning her model with a simple tailored suit made from nude and blue fabrics and accessorized with intricate bead work. Her attire challenged the norm and celebrated the spirit of innovation in fashion.

Opting for timeless elegance, contestant Maabee designed for her model a flowing gown and top made from rich African prints. The gown celebrated the beauty of Ghanaian textiles, showcasing intricate patterns and colors that spoke to the soul of the outfit.

Contestant MSK carried the night with a two-piece blue and white tailored long blazer top and matching pants. The asymmetrical cuts and layers created a visually striking silhouette, resulting in a daring and youthful style statement.

Ruky‘s model turned heads in a contemporary jumpsuit crafted from African wax prints. Her attire exuded confidence and style, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity effortlessly.

Contestant JK tailored a polka blue and yellow, button-down suit that was absolutely an eye candy. The outfit highlighted a captivating contrast of patterns and materials. Her outfit was a visual symphony of cultural fusion.

Contestant MSK emerged the ultimate star of the night.