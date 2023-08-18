In the exhilarating Week 2 of Adom TV’s Adepam Season 3, the stage was set ablaze as all 16 contestants unveiled their remarkable creativity and passion.

The challenge at hand was no small feat – crafting an ensemble tailored for models in the corporate world. The designers, undeterred, stepped up to the plate with an array of captivating designs that left both the judges and viewers in awe.

From elegant suit outfits exuding professionalism to full-length ankara dresses radiating cultural flair, the runway was adorned with a diverse range of styles.

The contestants showcased their mastery of fabric selection, intricate detailing, and innovative silhouettes. Their ability to infuse contemporary trends with traditional elements was truly remarkable, reflecting their dedication to meeting the demands of the corporate fashion landscape.

As each model strutted down the runway, the contestants’ distinct visions were brought to life.

Check out exquisite designs below:

Charly: Charly’s signature ready-to-wear outfit was a sleek and sophisticated pantsuit that exuded confidence. The suit was tailored to perfection, accentuating the model’s stature while maintaining a touch of femininity.

Papa Tailor: Papa Tailor showcased her versatility by designing a full three-in-one ankara outfit with a modern twist. The dress featured a structured bodice with intricate Ankara patterns flowing down into a pencil skirt, and adorned with a matching blazer

Sicca: Sicca’s creation was a power-packed ensemble, consisting of a well-fitted pencil dress. The outfit radiated professionalism and elegance, making it an ideal choice for the corporate world

MSK: MSK’s interpretation of a corporate outfit was a combination of an Ankara peplum top paired with tailored pants. The outfit was a fusion of traditional and modern elements, celebrating cultural heritage while maintaining a chic appeal.

Scissors: Scissor’s design was a fusion of Western and African influences. His outfit featured a tailored Ankara blazer worn over a crisp mustard shirt and pants, making a bold statement of style and class.

Fiifi Mills: Fiifi Mills introduced a fresh take on male fashion by designing a well-fitted suit with subtle Ankara detailing on the collar and bottom. The suit showcased his attention to detail and ability to infuse cultural elements into modern wear.

Muntari: Muntari crafted a unique and eye-catching outfit for his male model. The ensemble consisted of a structured Ankara pant layered over a plain white t-shirt. Muntari went beyond by attaching a glove and vest and sealed the look with an eyewear.

JK: JK’s creation was a power-packed ensemble, consisting of a well-fitted blazer and a high-waisted flair skirt. The outfit featured a structured bodice with intricate Ankara patterns capturing the essence of contemporary African fashion.

Sala: Sala’s outfit was a blend of simplicity and sophistication. She designed a long sleeve ankara blazer jacket paired with a long tailored trouser that could seamlessly transition from the office to after-hours social events.

Mabee: Mabee’s signature ready-to-wear outfit was a coloUrful midi dress with vibrant Ankara patterns. The dress was playfully adorned with a corset and guiders design showcasing her creativity and attention to detail.

Lawrencia: Lawrencia’s creation was a breathtaking fusion of ankara fabric and crepe. Her outfit featured a knee-length tailored suit dress which could pass as a skirt.

Malik: Malik’s design was a standout among the male outfits. His model donned a unique shirt and trousers ensemble, highlighting masculinity with a touch of African-inspired design.

Ruky: She crafted a full sleeve ankara midi dress with a cinched waist, celebrating the beauty of ankara fabric with a contemporary twist. Ruky’s outfit was a vision of elegance and simplicity which she added a touch of class to her design by pairing it with a matching pouch.

Nira: Nira’s creation was a celebration of femininity. She designed a two-piece ankara palazzo pant with flared sleeves and a playful ruffle detail overcoat, capturing a youthful and vibrant spirit.

Gunjan: Gunjan showcased her creativity with a three-piece corporate outfit. Her ensemble featured an exquisite blend of ankara and crepe fabrics. The outfit consisted of a stylish ankara top paired with a crepe pant, all beautifully complemented by an ankara long jacket.

Hellen: Hellen’s design was a perfect blend of professionalism and cultural pride. He tailored an Ankara blazer with matching trousers, showcasing his ability to create cohesive and stylish looks.

In week 2 of the Adepam Season 3 competition, all 16 contestants unleashed their creativity and fashion prowess, creating signature ready-to-wear outfits that impressed both the judges and the audience. The diverse range of styles demonstrated the contestants’ unique perspectives and skills in the world of fashion.