Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, believes the Kurt Okraku-led administration has done enough to merit another term in office.

Okraku took over office as President of the association in 2019 beating George Afriyie to the seat. However, his mandate will expire in October later this year.

Despite the criticisms over the poor performance of the various national teams, Mr Okraku has filed his nomination to seek reelection.

He will be contested by George Afriyie, who is a former Vice President of the GFA.

But Sannie Daara believes the Dreams FC owner has done enough to merit another term as the President of the Ghana FA.

“The big show of support here at the FA premises is a clear indication of what Kurt Okraku has done in the past four years to warrant that support. If Kurt has not done enough, people will say it, you don’t owe people anything,” he told Citi Sports.

“They are free to do whatever, they want to do and they are free to do whatever they want to do. Things have been done in such a way that people have come to show their support to Kurt, it tells you that they appreciate what Kurt has done.”

According to him, Okraku still serving as WAFU President is enough evidence of his competence.

“For me, it is not even about Kurt Okraku, I think we should look at it from a larger picture. First of all, the entire West African football fraternity has endorsed him as their leader,” he added.

“Kurt is in charge of WAFU, so what does it tell you? It tells you the people of Ghana must unite behind and give him the necessary push to go forward.”

The GFA’s Elective Congress has been scheduled for September 27 in Tamale.

READ ALSO