In a deeply emotional post, actress Princess Shyngle has remembered her late father one year after his passing.

She expressed her profound grief, describing him as her heartbeat, true love, best friend, hero, mentor, and king.

Shyngle shared her heartache over the loss and how his absence has left a void in her life. She lamented the pain of a world without her father whom she shared a special bond with.

She also reflected on the cherished memories of her childhood and praised her father’s qualities such as humility, calmness, generosity, and love.

Princess Shyngle lost her father in the early hours of Tuesday, August 16 after a brief illness.

According to the actress, the unfortunate incident happened 10 hours after she wished him a good night sleep in their last conversation.