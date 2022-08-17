Ghana-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has taken to social media to mourn her dad, who passed away August, 16, 2022.

According to the actress, the unfortunate incident happened 10 hours after she wished him a good night sleep in their last conversation.

She wrote: Whoever told me that I was going to be planning my dad’s funeral less than 10 hours after saying good night to him. I’ll just say naaa nothing like that will ever happen to me because God loves me too much to make me go through such pain… This one hurts.

Princess Shyngle posted this on her Instagram stories after her dad’s demise

Princess Shyngle loses father a year after brother’s passing

Meanwhile, Princess Shyngle would be having a hard time since she lost her elder brother, Samba Jallow, last year.

Princess Shyngle’s late brother, Samba Jallow.

She described him as her advisor, protector, the life of the party and a prayer warrior.

“Never in a billion years did I ever think I’d be typing this for you. Damn this one hurts, I’m just sitting here reading our chats and listening to our voice notes and still can’t believe you’re gone, you’ve left me bro. We had plans Samba, this one hurts so bad,” she posted.

