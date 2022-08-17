The National chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has described the death of the Northern Regional Chairman, Ibrahim Mobila, as a shock.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila died on Tuesday, August 16, at the Temale Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo revealed that Chairman Mobila, before his demise, was responding to treatment when they visited him at the hospital.

“He was looking good at the hospital and the doctor even told us that he is responding to treatment. But two hours when we were preparing to return to Accra, we got a call from the regional secretary that the Chairman has passed on.

“The late Chairman kept the party on its toes and his death has created a big vacuum in the party.”

However, he hoped the death of the Chairman will help strengthen the party ahead of the 2024 general election.

“I only hope that his demise will rather straighten our resolve to work very hard towards victory in the 2024 elections.”

He passed on at the age of 90.