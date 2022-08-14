Actress Tracey Boakye has caused a stir with her latest social media activity which features her husband, Frank Badu.



Husband and wife have been spotted serving fashion goals as they step out for a wedding.



Mr Badu was clad in a white kaftan with green and gold trims while his wife rocked a colourful green and yellow Kente Kaba and slit.



Mrs Badu complemented her outfit with a green gele while Mr Badu wore a green cap and held a walking stick.



Tracey took to her Instagram page to share the video captioned: Saturdays are for weddings. Wedding guest with hubby.



Elated fans and followers have showered the couple with endless praises.

Watch the video below: