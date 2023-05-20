Kumawood actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have celebrated the introduction of their baby in a lavish manner in Kumasi.

The private event was held at an undisclosed venue and attended by close family, friends, and select celebrities.

Notable figures such as Piesie Esther, Broda Sammy, Kyeiwaa, and more were seen at the occasion, which consisted of two parts.

The first part included the official naming ceremony, while the second part was an evening-long after-party.

The venue was beautifully decorated with a turquoise blue and white theme, featuring sumptuous food, musical performances, and captivating moments that were shared on Tracey’s social media.

The couple, looking stunning in their attire, changed outfits twice during the celebration.

The viral posts have generated a multitude of reactions from both celebrities and online users.

Nana Ama McBrown, Stacey Amoateng, Christaina Awuni, Empress Gifty, and others have extended their congratulations to the couple, while many others have left interesting comments below the post.

Check out the videos and photos below:

ALSO READ: