Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel George, has disclosed a familial relationship with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

During an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Wednesday, he revealed that she is his auntie, as she and his mother are first cousins. Both of them hail from Ningo, with Mrs Akufo-Addo specifically originating from a town called Kabiawe.

Mr George’s revelation came in the context of his disappointment in the First Lady’s failure to establish a lasting legacy at Ningo, despite her husband’s presidency and her position of influence.

He expressed his belief that she had not utilised her powers effectively to make a significant impact in their shared hometown.

“The First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo is my mother’s cousin who comes from the same place as my mother. She and my mother are cousins,” Mr George affirmed.

The disclosure of their family connection sheds light on the MP’s personal stake in urging the First Lady to leave a tangible and enduring legacy at Ningo.

