The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential and parliamentary primaries were conducted successfully by the Electoral Commission (EC), according to former President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the University of Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale where he was officially announced as the party’s flagbearer, Mr Mahama thanked the EC and its staff for their support.

“My special thanks go to Mr Serebuor Quaicoe and his Districts Election Directors for working over and above the call of duty to ensure successful elections,” he said.



This is a mark departure from the constant bashing by the former president who has made the EC his whipping boy.

The EC decided to oversee the polls after two separate injunction applications by Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Edgar Asamoah Boateng, an aspirant from Abuakwah North were withdrawn.

The Commission held discussions with the NDC to establish modalities for the elections and ensure transparency and credibility of the process.