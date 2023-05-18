Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency is alleging that the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) groups plotted his defeat in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries.

Sam Nartey George claimed the homosexuals both home and abroad supported his opponent to defeat him in the internal elections.

The legislator, who is part of MPs championing the anti-LGBTQI Bill, faced stiff competition from his contender who had vowed to unseat him.

He was, however, not bothered because, according to him, his track record in the constituency had given him a competitive advantage over his contender, Michael Kwetey Tetteh.

After the elections, Mr George beat his contender, Mr Tettey by some 1,036 votes.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr George said he won by the grace of God.

“The Ningo-Prampram primary was a battle between light and darkness. Many men of God and people who believe in my campaign called to pray for me and I won” he stated.

The Ningo-Prampram MP also alleged that the gay groups had done songs and cartoons to troll him on social media should he lose the primary.

With this mandate, Mr George said he is gingered up to ensure the anti-LGBTQI Bill before Parliament is passed.

“With great power comes great responsibility; I can’t fail the millions of Ghanaians. I will not rest until this bill is passed,” he added.