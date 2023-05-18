Aspiring parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party for the Adentan constituency, Akosua Manu, affectionately called Kozie, lived up to her #KozieCares mantra when she spent such a special day with the motherless at Forster Home Orphanage at Frafraha.

Mothers’ Day is one of the most notable days on the calendar of the year and Kozie put priceless smiles on the faces of these young children as they celebrated and partied.

Beyond the celebration of the day, Akosua Manu appreciated the Directors of the Orphanage for the great work done over the years and assured them of continuous support and mentorship.

Assorted goodies such as bags of rice, drinks and books were donated to the Orphanage to supplement the support the Orphanage receives from the public.

Speaking after the event, Akosua Manu assured the people of the constituency that she believes in empowering the vulnerable and identifying young people to help build a Constituency befitting of Adentan’s status.

In attendance were members of the Good Woman Foundation and ranking members of the New Patriotic Party in the constituency.