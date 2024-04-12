New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Adentan constituency, Akosua Asaa Manu, has contributed essential building materials to support the completion of the Ashaley Botwe Central Mosque.

Her donation, which includes 100 bags of cement and 3 tonnes of iron rods, was made on the morning of April 10, 2024, coinciding with the celebratory end of the Ramadan fast.

The event was graced by clerics, community leaders, and members of the Nasara leadership throughout the constituency.

During the occasion, Akosua Manu shared words of encouragement and conveyed her wishes of peace and love to all Muslims in her constituency and across Ghana.

“May this donation serve not only as a support for the physical structure of the mosque but also as a symbol of the unity and strength within our community. Let us continue to spread peace and love among one another,” she stated.

The community has expressed profound gratitude for Akosua Manu’s contribution, recognizing her as a figure of compassion and support for all people in Adentan.

Her actions truly embody the spirit of #KozieCares for All.

Muslims throughout the world observed Ramadan, a 30-day period of fasting.

This sacred time is a reminder of the values of patience, perseverance, and generosity that are central to the Islamic faith.

