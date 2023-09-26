Over 3,170 residents in the Adentan constituency of the Greater Accra region have benefited from a healthcare screening initiative through the unwavering efforts of a parliamentary aspirant, Akosua Manu.

Akosua Manu, who is the Deputy National Youth Authority (NYA) CEO is seeking to represent the people of Adentan on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kozie, as she is affectionately called, spearheaded the healthcare initiative that transcended politics and touched the core of humanity.

Dubbed Kozie Cares Medical Outreach, the initiative aims to provide accessible healthcare to her constituents.

From September 14, 2023, to September 25, 2023, this healthcare crusade became a great opportunity for the people of Adentan, regardless of party affiliation.

Beneficiaries

This noble endeavour encompassed 16 Electoral Areas, where both young and old received a range of healthcare services, including vital check-ups and the all-important national health insurance registration and renewals.

The beneficiary areas, including Otanor, Nmai Djorn, Adjiringano, Ogbojo, Nii Ashale East and West, New Adentan East and West, Man-Hee, Gbentanaa North and South, New Legon, Loose, and Amrahia Marhejor, among others, saw their lives enriched by this selfless act.

Rationale

On the final day of this healthcare mission, Akosua Manu reiterated the significance of regular check-ups and the vital role of accessible, high-quality healthcare for Adentan’s residents.

She affirmed that healthcare is a fundamental right that should never be compromised and vowed to dedicate herself tirelessly to meet the healthcare needs of her potential constituents.

Touching on the upcoming NPP primaries, Kozie stressed the importance of a clean campaign that unites the party for victory. She called upon fellow aspirants to uphold fairness and transparency.

Assurance

Kozie told the media that she is not only interested in leading but also uniting the party at the constituency level. She is therefore rallying grassroots to win the parliamentary seat and break the eight-year governance cycle at the national level.

“Unity and effective representation are at the core of my vision for the constituents,” she stated.

She pledged to prioritise their concerns, working towards their empowerment not just within the constituency but also on a national level.

