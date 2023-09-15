An aspiring parliamentary candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Adentan constituency, Akosua Manu has pledged her commitment to addressing healthcare challenges in her constituency.

Kozie who is also the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Administration of the National Youth Authority (NYA) vowed to enhanced healthcare services for constituents,, irrespective of their political party affiliations.

Speaking at a health screening exercise dubbed: ‘Kozie Cares Medical Outreach’, at Otanor, Akosua Manu underscored the need for regular check-ups, accessible and quality healthcare for residents of Adentan.

She believes that healthcare is a fundamental right that should not be compromised and is determined to work tirelessly to ensure that the healthcare needs of the people she aspires to represent are met.

The health screening exercise includes check-ups and free national health insurance registration and renewals for 16 electoral areas in Adentan. The health drive began on Thursday, September 14, 2023 and ended on Friday, September 22, 2023.

The areas covered during this exercise include: Otanor, Nmai Djorn, Adjiringano, Ogbojo, Nii Ashale East and West, New Adentan East and West, Man-Hee, Gbentanaa North and South, New Legon, Loose, Amrahia Marhejor, among others.

Akosua Manu said this effort is aimed at placing a premium on health and adequately prepare for the tasks ahead.

Kozie urged constituents to undertake regular medical check-ups and promised to bring healthcare services to the doorstep of the people.

Akosua Manu also disclosed that, eye screening will take place at the Adenta station on Saturday as part of the ongoing healthcare initiative. This screening, she said, is intended to address the issue of perennial Apollo infections and ensure the well-being of her constituents.

On the upcoming parliamentary elections, Kozie called for a clean campaign to unite the party ahead of victory.

The Deputy NYA CEO also cautioned flagbearer aspirants of the NPP to maintain a clean campaign ahead of the November 4 elections.