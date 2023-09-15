This week, “The Darling Factor” show on Adom TV brought a fresh wave of talent and unforgettable moments to the stage.

From humorous rap lessons to emotional tributes, the contestants left the audience in awe.

Quito the Rapper takes the classroom:

Quito the rapper took centre stage this week, but instead of his usual lyrical prowess, he adopted a teacher’s role.

With a whiteboard, he painted a hilarious picture through rap, leaving the audience in stitches with his witty wordplay.

Tony Tusso’s hard-hitting P=performance:

Tony Tusso, known for his powerful performances, turned it notch higher this week. His rap skills and wordplay had the crowd spellbound from start to finish, demonstrating why he is a force to reckoned with on the show.

Stranjer’s Emotional Tribute:

Stranjer, one of the rising stars of the competition, moved the audience with a poignant performance.

His rap was about instant justice and his actors portrayed the tragic case of Major Mahama, whose life was tragically cut short by a mob.

Paul A.O shines with soulful voice:

Paul A.O continued to impress with his soulful voice, solidifying his place as a top contestant. His performances continue to resonate with the audience, leaving a lasting impact.

Diana nails Cina Soul and Kidi’s ‘Feelings’:

Diana graced the stage with a rendition of Cina Soul and Kidi’s ‘Feelings’ that left the audience in awe. Her flawless performance showcased her vocal prowess and stage presence.

Addi Churchbwoy’s dancehall extravaganza:

Addi Churchbwoy didn’t hold back when he hit the stage, delivering a high-energy dancehall performance that had the crowd on their feet. His rhythm and charisma ignited the dance floor.

Odekula electrifies with ‘Dadea Anoma’:

Odekula, with a voice capable of sending shivers down anyone’s spine, set the stage on fire with his rendition of Kwabena Kwabena’s ‘Dadea Anoma’. His powerful vocals dazzled the audience.

As “The Darling Factor” on Adom TV continues to showcase exceptional talents and unforgettable moments, it’s clear that this competition is heating up.

With each passing week, contestants leave a mark and keep viewers eagerly anticipating the next performances.

Stay tuned to Adom TV every weekend to witness more incredible talent and dramatic moments on “The Darling Factor.”

