Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has denied allegations that he harbors anti-Mahama sentiments.

According to him, his relationship with former President John Dramani Mahama remains exceptionally strong.

“I announced Mahama as the running mate in 2008 and served as the campaign manager, so when did I become anti-Mahama? It just doesn’t make sense. Sometimes I even think people envy us because I am one of the few ministers who has represented Mahama worldwide more than anybody” he said in an interview with the media.

Mr. Afriyie Ankrah set the records straight after claims that, his perceived animosity towards Mr. Mahama may have contributed to his defeat in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary election.

He explained that, despite entering the contest late, he was confident of victory due to his extensive contributions to the party.

“Many things happened on the election day and I can’t delve into all the specifics. My coordinators informed me of some issues, but I have moved on. It’s just like having a bad day at work. Even Ronaldo and Messi miss penalties; that result does not define who I am. I am now working closely with the other executives for the betterment of the party,” he added.

Mr. Afriyie Ankrah lost to Fifi Fiavi Kwetey in the national executive elections held at the Accra Sports Stadium last year.