Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commiserated with the Yahaya Iddi family following the death of their two sons.

The deceased are Alhaji Lamin Yahaya Iddi and Alhaji Iddi Yahaya Iddi, both sons of the late New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Alhaji Chairman Yahaya Iddi

The brothers reportedly died in an accident on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

They were said to be traveling from Nalerigu to Tamale when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Taking to Facebook, Dr Bawumia said he has reached out to Ambassador Alhaji Rufai Yahaya Iddi to console the Yahaya Iddi family in this difficult period.

He revealed the deceased were both prominent NPP members in the Northern region.

Read Dr Bawumia’s full post below: