Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Women’s Organiser, Hajia Amama Shaibu.

Hajia Amama Shaibu passed on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Taking to Facebook, Dr Bawumia said he received the news of her demise with shock.

He eulogised the deceased for her dedication to duty, adding he cherished their relationship till her passing.

The Vice President prayed for Allah to accept her soul and extend the mercies of the holy month of Ramadan unto her.

Hajia Amama served from 2009 to 2017.

