Tension is mounting among commuters from Adawso to Ekye Amanfro in the Eastern Region as the ferry which transports passengers on the Afram river has developed a mechanical fault.

Speaking to some drivers on Wednesday morning, they described the situation as worrying.

According to reports, both ends of the river banks are overwhelmed with traders, cargo vehicles and ambulances.

Traders with perishable goods as bananas, yam, and meat are at their wit ends hoping for a miracle.

Though the main cause of the ferry’s sudden breakdown is unknown, commuters are hoping it would be fixed in the shortage possible time.

