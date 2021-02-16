Scores of passengers and goods got stuck on River Afram after a ferry transporting them developed a mechanical fault.

The ferry was transporting scores of passengers including traders, and Cargo vehicles loaded with goods from Ekye Amanfrom towards Adawso in Afram Plains South at about 4:00pm on Monday.

The engine stopped working after the pontoon was hit by a storm while moving.

It was subsequently dragged downstream by wind to anchor on the deepest side of the river.

It took the intervention of some local boat operators to rescue the passengers onboard the ferry to the shores of the river.

However, Cargo vehicles and passenger vehicles are still stuck on the river.

A tug boat from the Volta Lake Transport Company is expected to pull back the ferry.

The Ferry has been operating on a single-engine for the past years since a complementary engine damaged, raising safety concerns.

Gibson Yaw Agyei Danso, Chairman of the Ghana National Cargo Drivers Association who was a victim told news men that they have complained several times about the pontoon’s operation on a single-engine but to no avail.

The engine of the pontoon has stopped working and has been pulled by wind to the downstream of the river.

“We, the Ghana National Cargo Drivers Association have been complaining that this is dangerous.

“For the past eight hours, we have been stuck on the river and it will take the intervention of tug boat, Queen, from Akosombo to pull the ferry out” he said.

This is not the first time such an accident has occurred.