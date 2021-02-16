Yahaya Mohammed has said he is not perturbed about his exclusion from the 32 local-based players called up to the camp of the Black Stars.

Ghana coach, C.K. Akonnor on Friday, February 12, 2021, announced the squad to begin camping ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

However, the Aduana Stars attacker was excluded from the 32 man squad.

The former Kotoko striker, reacting to his omission from the squad, said he was surprised to have missed out.

He believes he has been consistent in the past few years in the Ghana Premier League and merited an invitation.

“I was surprised my name was not on the list. Consistency wise, I am always in the list of top scorers for the past seasons in the Ghana Premier League,” he said in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“I know the coach has a plan for me but if not I will be very disappointed. Maybe C.K. wants me to wait and assess other players before he hands me a call-up. They haven’t spoken to me though.

“I should have earned a call up if they were calling local-based players. I would play a major role in camp due to my experience and also other duties which will even make the work of the coach easy,” he said.

The 32-year-old has scored six goals this season for the two times Ghana Premier League Champions in 10 games in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.