Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Kojo Allotey Jacobs, has struggled to describe his current relationship with former President John Mahama.

Mr Jacobs who was on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem for a one-on-one interview, said even though he loved Mr Mahama because of the history he has with his father, he isn’t sure about his relationship status with him anymore.

“I transferred the love I had for his [John] father to him because I worked with his father but our friendship is not as it used to be,” he said.

When he was, however, quizzed by Kwasi Asempa, the show host, on why he is no more friends with Mr Mahama, he said he couldn’t tell.

He repeated his long-held claim that Mr Mahama has surrounded himself with his enemies.

“There were people who were very destructive and who are technocrats but not politically inclined who want to control the masses and if you start rallying yourself around these people, then you are in trouble,” he said philosophically.

Listen to Mr Allotey in the audio below: