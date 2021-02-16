Former coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu, has written to the club to demand monies the club owes him.

The former league winner is demanding a year’s salary amounting to $36,000 plus an outstanding sign-on fee of GHS 30,000.

Coach Konadu, in his letter to the club last week Wednesday, also asked for winning bonuses from matches against Hearts Oak and Legon Cities which, according to Joy Sports sources, is about GHS 2,000.00.

This takes his financial demands to a little over $41,000. There is also a request for damages, the amounts of which are unclear.

The coach gave Asante Kotoko two weeks to respond to his letter.

The board initially scheduled a meeting for Saturday but cancelled due to the club’s focus on their CAF Confederation Cup first leg tie against ES Sétif.

It is understood that the board requested for the letter to study it before convening the meeting with management later this week.

Joy Sports also understands that he will write to the Ghana Football Association Player’s Status Committee later this week and cite a breach of contract. The letter could be submitted by Thursday.

Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, in an interview last year, said that the club will pay him three months salary for termination of his contract.

Joy Sports sources say, he was relying on Article 11.2 of the terms of the agreement, but that was wrongly interpreted.

The clause, we gather, does not talk about terms of settling the coach when his contract is terminated, but rather refers to the coach losing three matches in succession.

Coach Konadu, however, lost just a game against Great Olympics before he was sacked by management on December 17, 2020.

The management of Kotoko appears surprised at his position as a meeting was held with him on December 24, 2020, to return to post.

They wanted him for the game against Medeama SC, but coach Konadu said he needed to speak to his advisors. Both parties did not communicate again until the letter was sent last week.

Kotoko say they were expecting a response, but the camp of coach Konadu also believes a letter to re-engage his services was not submitted.