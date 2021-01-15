Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs, is rooting for Sammi Awuku‘s appointment as a Cabinet minister.

The social commentator believes Mr Awuku, who is the New Patriotic Party’s National Organiser, will be of help to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term.

He said Mr Awuku will be a bridge between the party and the government.

Uncle Allotey, as he is popularly known, took to social media to make the recommendation which he described as genuine advocacy.

