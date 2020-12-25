The National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been unfair with some of their criticisms in the 2020 election.

According to him, he would be surprised if the election can be rigged for a political party in Ghana today.

“I would be surprised in today’s Ghana if the Electoral Commission leadership can sit in Ridge Headquarters and claim that they can rig election for a political party,” he said.

This comes after former President Mahama raised concerns about the just-ended polls describing the results as fictionalised.

Speaking to Emefa Apawu, the NPP organiser explained that the party has never been involved in the EC’s recruitment process.

“We weren’t part of that recruitment process and never being a part of the recruitment proces through J.A Kufuor’s era, so from Rawlings’ time to Kufuor’ era, Mills, Mahama they’ve had a longer time to be in government, they’ve had a longer opportunity to appoint electoral commissioners at the top,” he stressed.

He further added that the NPP did not recruit but rather made new appointments at the top in consultation with the various authorities and bodies.

“We don’t recruit but we made new appointments at the top with consultation with the various authorities and bodies unless someone is suggestion to me that Charlotte Osei was put there to do the biddings of Mr Mahama if that is considered a fair position, that is when then you can go on with further extrapolation,” he said.

Citing the 2012 election as a reference, he said the when the NPP felt that they had won that election and subsequently preceded to court believing that the court is the best place to seek redress.